Polish zoo claims first birth of rare bear cuscus in captivity

Joanna Kij, of the Wroclaw Zoo, said that keepers noticed “movement and a little one” in the female marsupial’s pouch in March.

The baby bear cuscus mostly remains in the pouch, but sometimes leaves to inspect the surroundings.

A tiny bear cuscus with its mother in Poland (Monika Gorska/AP)

Ms Kij said the female is taking very good care of her offspring and the family is being kept in a secluded place.