Polish animal group discovers tree-bound croissant after responding to call

The animal was found in fact to be a croissant (Pret A Manger/PA)

An animal protection group in Poland were surprised to find a croissant lodged in a tree after responding to a call.

The Krakow Society for the Protection of Animals shared details of the incident to their Facebook page on Wednesday.

In it they described a phone conversation with a startled local who reported a creature sitting in a tree for a number of days.

Z cyklu "Z pamiętnika inspektora" - relacjonuje inspektor Adam. - Przyjedźcie i go zabierzcie! – w głosie dzwoniącej... Posted by KTOZ Krakowskie Towarzystwo Opieki nad Zwierzętami on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Having suspected an April fool’s day prank, the group eventually went out on foot to investigate, and discovered the culprit was not a dangerous animal, but a croissant.

The post supposed that it had been thrown out for the birds before becoming lodged in the foliage of a nearby tree.

The picture of the perplexing pastry prompted more than 5,000 likes on Facebook, while hundreds commented on – and shared – the story.

While the animal protection group saw the funny side, they encouraged people always to be safe rather than sorry, and to report anything that concerns them.

