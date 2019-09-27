Policeman rescues dog hit by car on busy US motorway

A Florida police officer has won praise for rescuing a dog moments after it had been hit by a car.

Officer Joseph Puglia told ABC Action News in Tampa that his heart “really sank, until I started seeing him breathing”.

The dog had run on to Interstate 275 in Tampa and was immediately hit by a car, leaving it unconscious in the outside lane while traffic thundered by.

Footage from Mr Puglia’s dash-cam shows him stop at the scene and get out of his car within seconds of the dog being hit.

After realising the dog is still alive, he can be seen wrapping it in an emergency blanket and putting it in his vehicle.

The interstate is not a place where you would expect to find a dog, however this was not the case for Officer Puglia. ... Posted by Pinellas Park Police Department on Friday, September 20, 2019

The dog survived with minor cuts and bruises.

Mr Puglia said the dog, who was taken to an animal shelter, had been nicknamed Lucky.

If no-one claims Lucky, the officer said his family members are ready to take him.

PA Media