Police who put out a call for volunteers to get drunk in order to help train officers carry out sobriety tests say they have had an “overwhelming response”.

Police who asked for volunteers to get drunk ‘overwhelmed’ by response

Police in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, put a request on Facebook asking for people “willing to drink hard liquor to the point of inebriation” to get in touch.

The Kutztown Police Department is looking for three (3) volunteers to assist us in training officers to administer... Posted by Kutztown Borough Police Department on Wednesday, January 16, 2019

There would be no payment, they said, but alcohol would be provided.

Less than 24 hours later the search was over, when police amended their post to say they’d had more than enough interest.

In all capital letters, the post read: “THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR INTEREST IN HELPING US OUT! WE HAVE HAD AN OVERWHELMING RESPONSE FOR THIS AND AT THIS POINT WE HAVE ENOUGH VOLUNTEERS FOR THIS TRAINING!”

The post was hugely popular on Facebook, where it was shared more than 1,000 times and attracted hundreds of comments.

One person said: “I’ve awaited this day. My destiny has finally arrived,” while another asked: “If I’m not picked can I show up with a beer to watch?”

Press Association