Police successfully capture escaped emu by enticing it with pear

Authorities have captured an emu in a town near Boston, Massachusetts after the large bird was spotted roaming local streets.

The emu was reported on Wednesday morning in Haverhill, and was captured two hours later.

The Eagle-Tribune reported that the emu named Kermit had escaped from the property of a local resident who cares for unwanted animals and had been preparing to transport it to a farm in Maine.

In her decade plus of service to the City of Haverhill, Animal Control Officer Cannon has responded to incidents... Posted by Haverhill Police - Official on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

The police department shared a photo of the bird on Facebook, saying that it was a new species for its animal control officer.

“In her decade plus of service to the City of Haverhill, animal control officer Cannon has responded to incidents involving a wide variety of animals, from common domestic animals to moose and bear,” it said.

“Earlier this morning on 17th Avenue, she added an emu to that list.”

Authorities in Haverhill said an animal control officer enticed the emu by feeding it a pear from a nearby tree.

PA Media