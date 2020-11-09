Police sergeant given ‘blue light send off’ on retirement after 30 years in force

A Northamptonshire Police sergeant has been given a “blue light send off” from colleagues ahead of his retirement.

Tony Cotton, a response sergeant who has been with the force for 30 years, was celebrated by his colleagues after his last shift on Sunday.

The illustrious Tony Cotton getting a blue light send off on his retirement this morning on shift change over. The Sheriff has left the building. @NorthantsChief @SuptAdamWard @InspectorBishop @BTPDMurray @NorthantsPolice @colleenrattigan pic.twitter.com/5mHlhsoOys — Steve Briggs (@SteveBr25982741) November 8, 2020

Colleague Steve Briggs filmed the lines of police lights celebrating Mr Cotton, in a video that has now received over 45,000 views on Twitter.

Mr Cotton is seen in the video saying to colleagues: “Thank you so much, I love you all, keep fighting the good fight”.

PA Media