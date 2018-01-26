Police responding to escaped goats weren’t expecting to round them up this easily
Free goat car wash, anyone?
Police in the state of New York called to a group of goats roaming on the road were probably expecting a difficult few hours of rounding them up.
However, the rescue ended quite differently.
Webster Police Department were called to help corral eight escaped goats back into their closure on Thursday.
Snowy weather meant that the roads had been salted to prevent cars slipping, so when the patrol car arrived at the scene, the goats flocked to it, licking off the excess salt.
The officers clearly had little trouble rounding up the goats and getting them back into their enclosure, and the force later shared the adorable video on Facebook.
Press Association