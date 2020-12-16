Police rescue sparrowhawk from family Christmas tree

A bird of prey has been rescued after flying into a home and perching on the Christmas tree.

Police were called to the home in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, after the sparrowhawk flew in through an open door and settled in among the decorations.

Officers called on the North East Wildlife and Animal Rescue Centre (New Arc) for help with the rescue on Tuesday afternoon.

#FormartineCPT PCs attended to assist with this lovely sparrow hawk who flew in an open door & landed on top of the Xmas tree here in Ellon. Huge thanks to New Arc who assisted in her the safe release. #KeepingCommunitiesSafe #KeepingWildlifeSafe #OnTheTopOfTheChristmasTree pic.twitter.com/6RgOwILH8G — Aberdeenshire North Police (@ShireNPolice) December 15, 2020

Aberdeenshire North Police tweeted: “PCs attended to assist with this lovely sparrowhawk who flew in an open door & landed on top of the Xmas tree here in Ellon.

“Huge thanks to New Arc who assisted in her (…) safe release.”

The wildlife charity shared a photograph of the bird perched in the Christmas tree and said: “The New Arc assisted the Police this afternoon when they apprehended an intruder suspected of stealing X-Mas fairies.

“After a full body search she was released without charge.”

PA Media