Police rescue flock of sheep from Yorkshire garden

Police in Yorkshire had an unusual job on Saturday morning after a concerned resident woke up to find dozens of sheep in their garden.

In a post shared on the Facebook page for the Leeds East area, West Yorkshire Police officers reported “someone looking sheepish” in a garden in Whinmoor.

“Imagine waking up to these in your garden, someone in Whinmoor did. A call came into the Police to say someone was looking sheepish in their garden.”

The picture showed more than 20 sheep trapped in a garden, surrounded by the mess they appeared to have made while cooped up.

“We don’t just catch the bad guys and help vulnerable people/victims, we also help animals get back to where they should be,” police said.

“You don’t get this in a normal job.”

Online commentators were quick to come forward with their sheep-based puns.

“Hope the culprit is caught and put behind baahhs,” wrote one.

“Would ewe believe it, hope there’s no ramifications!” quipped another.

West Yorkshire Police told the Press Association they had received reports of 50 sheep in the road in one location and 10 goats in the road in another on Saturday morning.

A spokesman said the incidents were not treated as serious and “by the looks of it they all ended up in someone’s garden”.

