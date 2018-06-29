Police pull over car packed with possessions

A woman was pulled over by police on the M25 after reports of erratic driving – and officers got quite a surprise when they opened the doors.

The elderly driver, who was failing to wear her glasses, was pulled over by Surrey Police on June 28 near junction eight at Reigate, Surrey, and officers discovered the car was littered with her possessions.

A tweet by the Surrey Road’s Policing Unit said: “Public reported erratic driving. Vehicle located and stopped, elderly driver failing to wear glasses as required and vehicle, well, untidy…”

#M25 #Reigate J8 Public reported erratic driving. Vehicle located and stopped, elderly driver failing to wear glasses as required and vehicle, well, untidy.... 😳 pic.twitter.com/DHdnS4HVvy — RPU - Surrey Police (@SurreyRoadCops) June 28, 2018

The accompanying picture showed the vehicle’s passenger seat and foot-well was full of items spilling over into the driver’s seat.

After a number of Twitter users jumped to conclusions, Surrey Police added: “The lady told officers she was attempting to move home in one journey and had lodged the car up as much as possible to make it in one trip. There is no information or evidence to suggest they were living in the car.

“We would always ensure that a vulnerable person is notified to the relevant and appropriate authorities and provide them with any immediate assistance they may need.”

As of Friday evening, the tweet had been shared more than 193 times and liked by 341 Twitter users.

Press Association