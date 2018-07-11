When an injured owl was found outside a school in Florida a community came together to make sure it got some help.

Police officers found an owl in need of help and totally stepped up

It ended up being cared for by staff at Sarasota Police Department headquarters when the facilities manager, Terry Ruthruff, was well-versed in looking after wildlife.

The injured bird was initially spotted by a man who, unsure about what to do, rang his son Brian Saum.

Saum tried to get help from an animal charity and a bird sanctuary but it was too early to get through, reported SNN news.

That was when the police got involved.

It’s never too owly to take a photo 📸Look whoooo we have here👀🦉Brian Saum found this feathery friend injured in front of @StMarthaCS & brought it to #Sarasota #Police HQs. We’re giving a hoot & making sure it gets the proper care🦉🚔 #LESM #TuesdayThoughts #SRQ #TypicalTuesday pic.twitter.com/8DucS9it31 — SarasotaPD (@SarasotaPD) July 10, 2018

“It’s never too owly (early) to take a photo. Look whoooo we have here,” said the department on Twitter.

It added: “We’re giving a hoot and make sure it gets the proper care.”

Although the post was tagged “typical Tuesday”, we’re not sure it was.

The department’s followers and wellwishers were keen to know more about the owl, so it also shared a video.

WhooWhoo🦉We’ve had so much interest in our rescued owl, we thought we’d share some video of the little guy we’ve nicknamed ‘Oscar.’ Turns out our Facilities Mgr is certified w/ Wildlife Inc of Bradenton & will rehab him before release🦉🚔(Video: Records Tech Harley Bishop) #LESM pic.twitter.com/Nzao3gH5cb — SarasotaPD (@SarasotaPD) July 10, 2018

The facilities manager will tend to the owl at home until he’s ready to be released, reported the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

It is thought the bird was hit by a car.

