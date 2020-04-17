Police officers celebrate wedding day on duty

Two police officers have marked what should have been their wedding day with a ceremony while on shift.

Sergeant Marie McNulty and Pc Jay McGreavy, from Greater Manchester Police, should have tied the knot on Thursday but instead spent the day working to help keep communities safe.

However, colleagues in the Bury police team did not let the day pass without some celebrations.

Sgt McNulty arrived at the office to the song Here Comes The Bride and the couple, who wore corsages throughout the day, found flowers and champagne waiting for them.

Colleague Inspector Rob Findlow, an ordained Anglican priest, blessed the couple’s rings in a ceremony.

Sgt McNulty said: “I would like to thank my team for all that they did for us, we are so grateful and had a lovely day.

“The little touches were really appreciated, and team really did make it a day to remember, in our own way.

“We have rescheduled our day for April next year, so we have started our countdown again and are looking forward to the double celebrations when the time is right.

“For now, we are grateful for the celebrations we have had, and are glad we can play our part in helping support our local communities during these uncertain times.”

PA Media