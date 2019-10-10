Police officer uses hat to save kitten trapped in car wheel
Murfreesboro Police Department shared photos of the unusual rescue by Officer Wes Cantrell in Tennessee.
A US police officer used his hat to rescue a stray kitten that had become trapped in a car’s wheel.
Murfreesboro Police Department in Tennessee shared photos of the unusual mission on Facebook.
The post said: “Officer Wes Cantrell and Field Training Officer Jessica Hawkins were flagged down by a driver at a bank asking for help removing a cat from his car’s wheel well. Cantrell used his hat to rescue the little cutie.”
The kitten was then fostered and taken to an animal adoption agency on Wednesday.
The police department said: “A friend fostered the kitten and it was taken to Rutherford County PAWS today.”
