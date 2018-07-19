Police work can be wild at times, but this officer’s encounter with one particular creature has got people talking.

Police officer rants about a slow road user, but it’s not what you think

Deputy Bryan Bowman of the Marion County Sheriff’s office in Florida encountered a very slow road user and decided to make a video to show his frustration.

“He’s literally going one mile per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone,” says Bowman, looking into the camera.

“The guy is easily a hundred, he shouldn’t be out on the roadways to begin with.”

So what’s causing the hold-up? After his piece to camera, Bowman switches the camera to face forward, revealing the culprit to be a large tortoise.

Bowman tried to help the old man off the road and out of danger, but the creature snapped at him. Instead of abandoning the mission, he followed it, keeping it safe until it wandered off the road 20 minutes later.

“Everyone wants to drive slow with a cop car behind them.”

