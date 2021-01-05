Police officer helps woman give birth at roadside

A policewoman has spoken of the “surreal” moment she leaped into action to help a mother deliver her baby at the side of the road.

Pc Gemma Clatworthy, 28, was en route to an anti-social behaviour incident on December 27 when she and a colleague were flagged down to assist 25-year-old Lucy Kelly.

The Devon and Cornwall Police officer found Ms Kelly in the passenger seat of her parked car on Honiton Road, Exeter, where the woman was being attended to by partner Chris Haggar, 30, as well as a community police officer.

Pc Clatworthy said: “Lucy’s partner had flagged down a police van moments before, and a PSCO from the van flagged us down to help.

“I ran over and went to Lucy and saw the baby’s head almost fully out. Then, Lucy said she needed to push, so I held my hands underneath her and the baby came out in my hands.

“The baby did a cute little yawn and stretch so I knew she was ok.”

She added: “My main focus was the safety of the baby and everything else around me was blocked out. It felt surreal to have brought a life into the world. It’s not something I ever thought I’d come across.”

The baby girl, Lily Haggar, was born at 4.04pm to the couple who live in Cranbrook, Devon. They have another 18-month-old daughter, Olivia.

The couple said they had left their home just 10 minutes before they were assisted by Pc Clatworthy when Ms Kelly realised Lily was ready to be born.

Ms Kelly said: “I didn’t feel panic. Just, ‘oh no, are we really going to have to do this here, with no painkillers?’

“It all happened so quickly there wasn’t time to think, but when Gemma arrived, I felt like I was in safe hands.”

