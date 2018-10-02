A picture of a police officer looking after a crying baby whose mother was taking an exam has gone viral.

A picture of a police officer looking after a crying baby whose mother was taking an exam has gone viral.

Police officer goes viral after cradling baby to sleep while mother took exam

According to Indian police, head constable Mujeeb-ur-Rehman helped keep the four-month-old occupied while its mother sat her Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables (SCTPC) exam in Mahabubnagar.

Head Constable Officer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (of Moosapet PS) who was on duty for conducting SCTPC exam in Boys Junior College, Mahbubnagar

trying to console a crying baby, whose mother was writing exam inside the hall. #HumanFaceOfCops#Empathy pic.twitter.com/QudRZbAADu — Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) September 30, 2018

Mr Rehman, head of Moosapet police station, took hold of the baby after he saw it crying on its teenage sister-in-law’s lap.

“I was surprised,” he told Indian outlet the News Minute. “It stopped crying within a few minutes I took him into my lap. I even tried lulling him to sleep.”

The officer held the baby for 30 minutes of the three-hour exam, before handing it back to the young relative.

“After I made sure the baby was asleep, I handed him over to the little girl, who was, by then, relieved,” said Mr Rehman.

The mother had taken the baby and her young sister-in-law to the exam because there was no one at home to look after them.

Such a beautiful picture. Respect 🙏 — 🇮🇳 Shweta Singh (@shwetas_1) October 1, 2018

Good to see positive side of police being shown. It is very much necessary to change the perception of people. Great initiative Madam 😊 Hope it goes Pan India. — लालू (@lalug999) September 30, 2018

Police officer and writer for the police department Rema Rajeshwari posted the photo to Twitter.

“I have been trying to project the human side of cops for a very long time,” she told the Press Association.

“The idea is to do away with the stereotypical projection of the society that all cops are bad. They are not. Most of my team members are compassionate.

“We are sensitive and empathetic. All of us. Irrespective of our gender.”

Press Association