An investigation has been launched after a taxi apparently drove down railway tracks and the driver and a passenger narrowly escaped being hit by a train.

An investigation has been launched after a taxi apparently drove down railway tracks and the driver and a passenger narrowly escaped being hit by a train.

Police investigation under way after taxi collides with train at level crossing

The incident happened at a level crossing near Hexham, Northumberland, at 7.15pm on Monday, when the car collided with a train on the Carlisle to Newcastle line.

Northumbria Police traffic officer Darren Lant tweeted pictures from the scene showing the black taxi partially crushed under the front of a train.

Thankfully it’s not often this happens and nobody hurt. But driving down the train tracks is never a good idea. Driver and passenger managed to get out in nick of time 😮 investigation by @BTPTyneWear and us pic.twitter.com/WMWliiV5tO — Lanty (@DarrenLant) January 7, 2019

He wrote: “Thankfully it’s not often this happens and nobody hurt.

“But driving down the train tracks is never a good idea. Driver and passenger managed to get out in nick of time”

British Transport Police was leading the investigation and a spokesman said no-one was hurt in the smash.

TRAVEL UPDATE: Due to a collision at a level crossing between #Hexham and #Carlisle all lines are blocked.



Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until the end of the day. pic.twitter.com/pxR7V3VsNo — Northern (@northernassist) January 7, 2019

He said: “Officers were called to Warden Level Crossing, Hexham, at 7.16pm after reports that a taxi had been struck by a train.

“Colleagues from the ambulance service and the Fire and Rescue Service also attended. No casualties have been reported.

“This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and the Rail Accident Investigation Branch has been informed.

“An investigation is now under way to understand exactly what happened and whether any criminal offences have occurred.”

Northern Rail said the collision caused disruption to services while debris was removed and track repairs were carried out and the operator apologised to customers.

Press Association