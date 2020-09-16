Police helicopter pilot spots car thieves on their home doorbell camera

Three suspects were detained after the pilot tracked them down from the sky (Volusia Sheriff’s Office and Seminole County Sheriff’s Office/PA)

A police helicopter pilot thwarted a car theft at their home after spotting the incident through their doorbell camera while they were in the skies.

The Seminole County pilot’s Alert One helicopter was flying over Florida at 2am local time on Sunday when two suspects were picked up by the Ring doorbell.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Seminole County's Alert One helicopter was in flight when a pilot got an alert from his Ring... Posted by Volusia Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 14, 2020

The pair could be seen testing door handles on the pilot’s vehicles while an SUV followed them through the neighbourhood.

The pilot quickly alerted neighbouring police squad the Volusia Sheriff’s office, before locating the suspects from the sky and aiding their pursuit.

Three suspects, aged 14, 15 and 16, were taken into custody after police successfully stopped their car – a stolen Acura RDX.

Inside the vehicle, there were also several wallets, a ski mask and a tool for breaking windows, and the suspects have been linked to car break-ins across the city of Deltona.

