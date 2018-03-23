Police get their feathers ruffled as mischievous goose blocks traffic in California

The goose held up traffic, and police were called to the scene to lead the bird to safety. They tweeted their surprise, saying: “Sometimes the traffic hazard call isn’t what you would expect.”

Sometimes the traffic hazard call isn’t what you would expect. Looks like the goose is trying his best to show he can direct traffic with the best of them! #recruiting pic.twitter.com/i3PHhDuXYN — Beverly Hills Police (@BeverlyHillsPD) March 22, 2018

The police’s hilarious Twitter post attracted the internet’s attention, with plenty of social media users making brilliant puns about the mischievous bird.

If those police officers don't know how to handle the situation, they should probably just wing it. Hey oh. — Wooglin1839 (@cpavy51) March 22, 2018

Perp was deemed a flight risk. — Denlesks (@Denlesks) March 22, 2018

Cop1 to Cop2: You think we can get a uniform to fit him? https://t.co/ACxmq1yxuS — Kylie Needham (@kylieneedham57) March 22, 2018

