Police get their feathers ruffled as mischievous goose blocks traffic in California

The Beverly Hills Police were sent on a wild goose chase rounding the bird up.

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Beverly Hills Police responded to a rather strange traffic hazard call, as a Canada goose caused a jam in the middle of a busy California road.

The goose held up traffic, and police were called to the scene to lead the bird to safety. They tweeted their surprise, saying: “Sometimes the traffic hazard call isn’t what you would expect.”

The police’s hilarious Twitter post attracted the internet’s attention, with plenty of social media users making brilliant puns about the mischievous bird.

The tweet continued: “Looks like the goose is trying his best to show he can direct traffic with the best of them.”

