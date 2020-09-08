Police catch driver with hand-drawn number plate

A Kentucky motorist was caught while driving with a DIY hand-drawn number plate.

Millersburg Police Department posted a photo of a home-made plate found during a traffic stop on September 2.

The plate was drawn on white paper with markers and made to look like the real thing – although as officers pointed out, lacked the registration sticker.

After further investigation, it was revealed the driver of the vehicle had no insurance and was driving on a suspended licence.

Millersburg Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on 9/2/2020 after something just didn’t seem right about this... Posted by Millersburg Police Department on Thursday, September 3, 2020

The force said: “The Millersburg Police Dept. Is dedicated to keeping the roads safe for responsible drivers in Millersburg and Bourbon County.

“Pro Tip: Don’t forget to draw the registration sticker.”

The post was popular with social media users. One wrote: “I once stop[ped] a car whose owner had used wax to make the registration decal.”

PA Media