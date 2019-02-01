Police called after heated game of Monopoly leads to fight
Go to jail. Go directly to jail. Do not pass Go. Do not collect £200.
Monopoly is well known as a game that can see tensions rise – although seldom so much that the police are called out.
But that’s exactly what happened after one particularly heated round of the property board game in Kansas.
#KCKPDWhileYouSlept pic.twitter.com/sp633xKEBI— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) January 26, 2019
An overnight report tweeted by Chief Terry Ziegler of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department shows, in between a callout for a carjacking and one for shots fired, that police were called to a game of Monopoly that went wrong.
The report reads: “Victim got into an argument with his cousin during a game of Monopoly & his cousin’s GF hit him & shoved him into a mirror.
“Victim required stitches and suspect fled before officers arrived.”
The incident last week was logged as aggravated battery.
So common are Monopoly-based disagreements that manufacturers Hasbro set up a dispute hotline to settle any arguments over the festive period back in 2016.
Press Association