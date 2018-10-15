Police call for information after statue defaced with googly eyes

It’s not often you can say adding googly eyes is no laughing matter, but that appears to be the case in the city of Savannah in Georgia, US.

Local police are calling for information after a pair of novelty eyes were used to deface a statue in the city centre.

Who did this?! Someone placed googly eyes on our historic #NathanaelGreene statue in #JohnsonSquare. It may look funny... Posted by City of Savannah Government on Thursday, October 11, 2018

“Who did this?!” wrote the local government on Facebook. “Someone placed googly eyes on our historic #NathanaelGreene statue in #JohnsonSquare.

“It may look funny but harming our historic monuments and public property is no laughing matter, in fact, it’s a crime.”

Nathanael Greene was one of the most successful generals under George Washington in the American Revolutionary War and is buried underneath the monument, which sustained no other damage.

(City of Savannah Government/Facebook)

The City of Savannah Government’s Facebook post has been shared more than 32,000 times since the appeal, although many responses have seemingly been mocking.

One tongue-in-cheek comment reads: “I always wanted to visit Savannah, but now that I see how unsafe it is, no thanks! I’ll consider it once they catch this psychopath. Is the FBI involved yet?”

Another reads: “Can y’all get with Facebook and create a ‘Mark yourself safe during the googly eyed bandit crime spree’. I have family down there and I’m worried.”

Press Association