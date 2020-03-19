Police appeal to identify robbers who got stuck in jewellers

Police are appealing for help to identify robbers who got themselves stuck in a jewellery shop when they could not work out how to open the door.

Three men ransacked the cabinets and one attacked a member of female staff when they robbed the shop in Haringay, north London, in April last year.

However, after the raid, the three men seemingly did not realise that they had to activate a trigger switch on the door to make their escape.

Two of them managed to eventually let themselves out after attempting to use brute force, but one of them was stuck until a passer-by released the door from the outside.

One member of the group, Andrew Elliott, 32, from Luton, was jailed on 10 January at the Old Bailey.

He was one of the pair who had managed to let themselves free of the store.

The three had taken a substantial amount of jewellery.

Officers have now launched an appeal with BBC Crimewatch Roadshow to find his two accomplices.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley from the Metropolitan Police said: “While I am pleased to see one of the robbers paying the price for his part in this robbery, I remain focused on identifying and apprehending the two remaining suspects.

“Someone knows who they are and I urge anyone who can name these dangerous individuals to contact us without delay.”

He added: “This was a violent and cowardly attack on a lone woman, tell us what you know and help us remove these dangerous individuals from your area.”

A reward of £5,000 has been offered for any information that leads to the conviction of the suspects.

PA Media