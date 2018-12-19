Police are appealing for information after a large shed was found abandoned on a busy dual carriageway near Hartlepool.

Police appeal for information after shed appears on dual carriageway

Durham Constabulary shared pictures of the structure on Facebook in a bid to find the owner after concerned motorists reported it.

“Can anyone shed some light on whose this is? ‪Now cleared from A19 at Hutton Henry,” read the post.

Can anyone shed some light on whose this is? ‪Now cleared from A19 at Hutton Henry 👍 Posted by Durham Constabulary on Tuesday, December 18, 2018

The jokes didn’t get any better after that.

“Was it just the one or a shed load?” wrote on Facebook user.

“It’s not in Kansas anymore…” replied another.

A third commented: “Now that’s wot [sic] you call a mobile home.”

A spokeswoman for Durham Constabulary said: “At about 2.25pm yesterday [Tuesday] we received reports that a shed was in lane one of the A19 at Hutton Henry.

“A police officer stopped traffic which had already slowed down to avoid a collision and pushed the shed to the side of the road before the Highways Agency removed it.”

No one has yet claimed the shed, she added.

Press Association