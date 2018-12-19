Police appeal for information after shed appears on dual carriageway
Concerned motorists reported the abandoned outhouse to Durham Constabulary on Tuesday afternoon.
Police are appealing for information after a large shed was found abandoned on a busy dual carriageway near Hartlepool.
Durham Constabulary shared pictures of the structure on Facebook in a bid to find the owner after concerned motorists reported it.
“Can anyone shed some light on whose this is? Now cleared from A19 at Hutton Henry,” read the post.
The jokes didn’t get any better after that.
“Was it just the one or a shed load?” wrote on Facebook user.
“It’s not in Kansas anymore…” replied another.
A third commented: “Now that’s wot [sic] you call a mobile home.”
A spokeswoman for Durham Constabulary said: “At about 2.25pm yesterday [Tuesday] we received reports that a shed was in lane one of the A19 at Hutton Henry.
“A police officer stopped traffic which had already slowed down to avoid a collision and pushed the shed to the side of the road before the Highways Agency removed it.”
No one has yet claimed the shed, she added.
Press Association