PM’s praise for seven-year-old who cancelled birthday party due to virus

Boris Johnson has written a letter praising a seven-year-old for cancelling her birthday party amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Prime Minister was writing in reply to a letter signed “Josephine, aged 7”, which was shared with him on Twitter on Friday.

“I want to let you know it is my birthday today but I am staying at home because you asked us to,” the letter shared to Mr Johnson read.

“I think mummy and daddy might have to cancel my birthday party but I don’t mind because I want everyone to be ok.

“Please keep working hard to keep us all well. Are you remembering to wash your hands?”

Josephine sets a great example to us all by postponing her birthday party until we have sent coronavirus packing.



Together we can beat this. In the meantime let's all wish her happy birthday (twice) whilst washing our hands. #BeLikeJosephine #StayHomeSaveLives https://t.co/xmDOw60hhV pic.twitter.com/yl7uxe9lhh — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 21, 2020

Mr Johnson responded to the letter on Saturday afternoon on Twitter, with a handwritten note of his own.

“Happy birthday! I am glad to hear you are staying at home, though I am sorry to hear about your party,” he wrote.

“We have all got to do our bit to protect the NHS and save lives, and that is exactly what you are doing, so well done! You are setting a great example.

“We are working round the clock to keep people safe, and if we work together we can send coronavirus packing. And once we have done that you can DEFINITELY have a party with your friends!

“In answer to your question – I’m regularly washing my hands with soap and water for 20 seconds: the time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice!”

According to the Twitter account which shared Josephine’s letter, @LocksHeathCC, she is from Stubbington, Hampshire.

PA has attempted to contact the account for comment.

PA Media