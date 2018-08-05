News And Finally

Sunday 5 August 2018

Play along with this fork-themed choose-your-own adventure

All you need is a Twitter account.

Anyone with a Twitter account can join in the fork-themed adventure (antoniotruzzi/Getty Images)
By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

A comedy writer is taking Twitter users on a democratic journey, by creating a choose-your-own adventure tale based on the platform’s poll function.

Jack Bernhardt began his first choose-your-own adventure experiment, set in the land of Forktopia, a year ago.

Twitter users were encouraged to take part in the adventure by responding to a series of polls, sending the story in a variety of directions.

On Friday, he began the third instalment.

What followed was a series of decisions involving a pop star named Fjork and two security guards.

The story is ongoing, anyone with a Twitter account can join in. So what will happen next? Will you escape with Derek? That’s up to you.

