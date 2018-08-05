Play along with this fork-themed choose-your-own adventure

Jack Bernhardt began his first choose-your-own adventure experiment, set in the land of Forktopia, a year ago.

Twitter users were encouraged to take part in the adventure by responding to a series of polls, sending the story in a variety of directions.

On Friday, he began the third instalment.

You play "Player Name", a Forktopian working at a factory designed to make fancy French forks, called the Frog on the Tine (you were warned), which is run by M. Grandbol.

You live with Derek, a tediously upbeat man, and your life is a grey forky nothingness.



Until today. — Jack Bernhardt (@jackbern23) August 3, 2018

What does it mean? Is it a threat? Is it a gift? Is it a promise of another world, one which promises to smash the tyranny of Monocutlerianism?



Before you can answer any of these questions, you have to go to work. And that's when things really get forked. — Jack Bernhardt (@jackbern23) August 3, 2018

You decide to chase after the armed guards and work out where they're taking him - and they've just spotted you.



(And then the election happened and I forgot about all this until a few weeks ago when someone said I should carry this on and I FOOLISHLY TOOK THEIR ADVICE) — Jack Bernhardt (@jackbern23) August 3, 2018

What followed was a series of decisions involving a pop star named Fjork and two security guards.

"Hey, is that Fjörk?" you say, pointing down the corridor. The guards squeal.

"WHAT? I love her!" says one of them.

"My favourite song is Plated [a parody of Bjork song Play Dead]!" says another. They loosen their grip on Derek.

Now's your chance!



Do you... — Jack Bernhardt (@jackbern23) August 3, 2018

"Sing Plated! Right now!" you cry.

The guards stop looking for Fjork and turn back to you. Their eyes narrow. "Hey. Wait a second."



A beat.



"How did you know we were in an acapella group?" You look at their excited faces. They *do* look like musical theatre nerds.



Do you... — Jack Bernhardt (@jackbern23) August 4, 2018

The story is ongoing, anyone with a Twitter account can join in. So what will happen next? Will you escape with Derek? That’s up to you.

