Plane romantic – airliner draws heart in the sky for Valentine’s Day

The Airbus A330 took the unusual route during a test flight over the south-west coast of England.

The aircraft took off from London Gatwick at around 11am on Wednesday before returning to the same airport two hours later.

When you conduct a training flight in your recently delivered A330 on #ValentinesDay you draw a heart. That's the rule, right?



See playback of @VirginAtlantic’s ❤️at https://t.co/em1gPzhr22 pic.twitter.com/yJSZtrsRxv — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 14, 2018

Virgin Atlantic had to submit a special request to air traffic controllers before the flight.