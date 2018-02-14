News And Finally

Wednesday 14 February 2018

Plane romantic – airliner draws heart in the sky for Valentine’s Day

The Airbus A330 took the unusual route during a test flight.

By Neil Lancefield, Press Association Transport Correspondent

A Virgin Atlantic airliner was flown along a heart-shaped flight path to mark Valentine’s Day.

The Airbus A330 took the unusual route during a test flight over the south-west coast of England.

The aircraft took off from London Gatwick at around 11am on Wednesday before returning to the same airport two hours later.

Virgin Atlantic had to submit a special request to air traffic controllers before the flight.

The airline’s director of aircraft operations, JJ Burrows, said: “We had a training flight planned for February 14, and when we realised it was Valentine’s Day we decided to have a little fun.

“Our special heart-shaped flight took off from London Gatwick, travelling across the south of England and over the Cornish coast to form a heart shape at around 30,000ft.”

Press Association

