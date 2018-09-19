Airline Cathay Pacific has had to recall one of its planes after its name was misspelled on its side.

Airline Cathay Pacific has had to recall one of its planes after its name was misspelled on its side.

Plane recalled after airline misspells own name in giant letters on side

The giant letters had to be repainted after the letter “F” was missing from the word “Pacific” – but the Hong Kong-based airline did at least see the funny side.

Oops this special livery won’t last long! She’s going back to the shop!

(Source: HKADB) pic.twitter.com/20SRQpKXET — Cathay Pacific (@cathaypacific) September 19, 2018

The remarkable mistake was spotted by travellers at Hong Kong International Airport who contacted the airline.

The South China Morning Post report the mistake is likely to have cost several thousands of dollars to fix, though some doubted whether it was a genuine error.

“The spacing is too on-point for a mishap,” an engineer for Haeco, the airline’s sister company, told the outlet. “We have stencils. Should be a blank gap in between letters if it was a real mistake I think.”

However the misspelling occurred, people on Twitter were quick to share their thoughts on the story.

No f's were given that day — Aghiad Haloul (@AghiadHaloul) September 19, 2018

Some even offered cheaper solutions to the problem.

Sorted.

Press Association