Saturday 22 December 2018

Plane passenger’s book eerily references the exact flight they’re reading it on

‘Flight BA0016 from Sydney arrived in Singapore Changi airport without any problems.’

(oldtrader1/Reddit and Steve Parsons/PA)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

A passenger reading on a flight experienced a bizarre moment of coincidence when their book mentioned the same journey they were on.

Reddit user oldtrader1 shared a picture of their ticket for flight BA 16 from Sydney, which stops at Singapore for fuel, along with their book referencing the flight.

The flier, who chose to remain anonymous, was reading Factfulness by Hans Rosling, which reads on page 112: “Flight BA0016 from Sydney arrived in Singapore Changi airport without any problems.”

Despite the remarkable moment on the flight, which has gone viral on Reddit, the reader enjoyed the moment alone.

“I was travelling alone and told both people beside me who had little to no interest in the coincidence,” oldtrader1 told the Press Association.

The novel experience proved entertainment for the traveller on a flight which they said usually takes around 23 hours in total.

