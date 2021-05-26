| 10.1°C Dublin

Plane lands safely on Sydney beach after engine fails

The plane appeared to land gently on the beach just above the water line.

The light plane made an emergency landing on a beach in Sydney (Mark Baker/AP) Expand

By Associated Press

A recreational plane with three people on board landed safely on a Sydney beach on Wednesday, after its single engine failed, officials in Australia said.

The Tecnam P2008 aircraft landed without incident on Collaroy Beach in northern Sydney in the early afternoon, a police statement said.

The 25-year-old male pilot, a 28-year-old female passenger and a one-year-old boy were not injured, police said.

The plane had three people on board (Mark Baker/AP) Expand

The pilot made a forced landing following a reported engine failure, said crash investigator the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

The plane was a recreational category aircraft and any safety investigation would be conducted by the Recreational Aviation Australia agency.

