Saturday 26 January 2019

Pitch-invading squirrel stops play at Leyton Orient

The animal ran across the pitch while the home side were 2-0 up against Maidstone United.

The animal invaded the pitch at Leyton Orient (@FreddieNathan/PA)

By Caitlin Doherty, Press Association

A pitch-invading squirrel caused a delay in play at Leyton Orient on Saturday.

The National League game against Maidstone United was brought to a brief standstill in the second half as the animal ran across the width of the pitch through the penalty area.

The east London team were 2-0 up when the match was interrupted, and they finished the game as 3-0 winners after a penalty from Macauley Bonne five minutes into stoppage time.

Orient top the National League standings while Maidstone are just one place off the bottom.

