Pitch-invading squirrel stops play at Leyton Orient
The animal ran across the pitch while the home side were 2-0 up against Maidstone United.
A pitch-invading squirrel caused a delay in play at Leyton Orient on Saturday.
The National League game against Maidstone United was brought to a brief standstill in the second half as the animal ran across the width of the pitch through the penalty area.
The east London team were 2-0 up when the match was interrupted, and they finished the game as 3-0 winners after a penalty from Macauley Bonne five minutes into stoppage time.
A break in play as a squirrel runs around the pitch...— Maidstone United (@maidstoneunited) January 26, 2019
"Sign him up" sing the Stones fans.
LO 2-0 MU | 80'
Orient top the National League standings while Maidstone are just one place off the bottom.
THERE'S A SQUIRREL ON THE PITCH!— Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) January 26, 2019
The proceedings are delayed as a squirrel races onto the pitch - and we don't mean James Brophy!
2-0 #LOFC pic.twitter.com/eApyHJ4QpZ
Press Association