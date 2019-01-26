Pitch-invading squirrel stops play at Leyton Orient

The National League game against Maidstone United was brought to a brief standstill in the second half as the animal ran across the width of the pitch through the penalty area.

The east London team were 2-0 up when the match was interrupted, and they finished the game as 3-0 winners after a penalty from Macauley Bonne five minutes into stoppage time.

Orient top the National League standings while Maidstone are just one place off the bottom.

