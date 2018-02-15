News And Finally

Thursday 15 February 2018

Pilot delights Liverpool fans by playing You’ll Never Walk Alone on flight ahead of Porto game

You’ll never fly alone?

'You'll Never Walk Alone' played over the speaker during a flight
By Max McLean, Press Association

Liverpool fans might have been nervous ahead of their Champions League game at Porto, but this pilot had them feeling right at home with their song selection.

Reds fans were making their way to Portugal to watch their side play in their first UCL knockout game in nine seasons, so had every right to be apprehensive about the match.

But the pilot soon got them in the mood for the game by playing You’ll Never Walk Alone over the speakers.

The song was originally a Broadway show tune, but has since been covered by many artists including Liverpool’s own Gerry And The Pacemakers.

The fans sing it all the time, so to hear it ahead of one of the biggest games in the club’s recent history would have been music to their ears.

Meanwhile, some people even claimed the pilot should be offered a pay rise.

Liverpool won 5-0 on the night, almost certainly guaranteeing their progress to the quarter-finals.

