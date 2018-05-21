Pigeons build a nest on students’ discarded mop

When a group of students discarded an old mop on their dormitory balcony before the holidays they didn’t give it a moment’s thought.

But when they returned after the break they found a family of birds had made a nest on top of the mop head.

Now their balcony is home to a group of baby pigeons. Threw our old mop out on the dorm balcony, upon our return after the break, we were greeted by these small pigeon babies from pics A picture of the scene was posted online by one of the students who uses the Reddit handle Aelegius.

“I live in a dormitory in Estonia and one of my roommates threw one of our old mops out on our third-floor balcony,” Aelegius told the Press Association. “We often see pigeons around our building, but would never have thought they’d decide to nest here.

“We had a few weeks’ break from school for exam preparation and discovered those baby birds when we returned. I couldn’t describe my surprise upon seeing them.” The birds had fashioned a regular nest of twigs on top of the mop head, with a wall giving them am extra buffer from the wind.

Birds nest on a mop (Aelegius/Reddit) “I had never before seen baby pigeons before. I adore watching our pigeon family outside our kitchen window.” Aelegius, who is due to graduate this year and then go to university, added: “The balcony had turned into quite a mess though, so we’ll definitely remember to not leave any mops out in the future.”

