Pigeon caught speeding by German authorities

A pigeon has become something of an online star after it triggered a speed camera in a German town.

A pigeon has become something of an online star after it triggered a speed camera in a German town.

The bird was clocked flying at 45kph (28mph) in a 30kph (19mph) zone in Bocholt, Borken near the Dutch border.

In a widely-shared post on their Facebook page Bocholt city council said even given a standard 3kph (2mph) leeway the bird was still going 12kph (7mph) too fast.

The usual fine for speeding in the town is 25 euro (£21), but the council said “whether and, above all, how” the bird will pay its on-the-spot fine “remains to be seen”.

The bird was captured by the speeding camera in February, but the city council said they had spent some time assessing the pictures.

Press Association