The tough time Arsenal fans are having was exacerbated this afternoon with defeat at Brighton.

Piers Morgan’s Twitter just about sums up Arsenal fans feeling after Brighton defeat

The 2-1 loss, their eighth of 2018, comes after successive drubbings by Manchester City and leaves them in sixth, 13 points from the top four.

If you’ve ever been on his Twitter page it will come as no surprise to you that no one appears to be feeling the Gunners’ sorrow more than Piers Morgan. The TV personality is a famously outspoken Arsenal fan, particularly when it comes to long-time Gunners manager Arsene Wenger – who was unsurprisingly on the receiving end of it again.

Every further second Wenger clings so pathetically to power, I lose yet more respect for a manager I once revered.

Does he have no shame?????? #WengerOUT pic.twitter.com/ve4oXTUoRf — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 4, 2018 However, Morgan also took pains to pick at the performances of the players too Ozil just gave the ball away & stood there like a ****ing stuffed lemon.

£300k-a-week to be a lazy git. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 4, 2018 Not just the one either, it sound like he wants wholesale changes.

Arsenal players I would sell tomorrow:

Xhaka

Mustafi

Kolasinac

Koscielny

Iwobi

Lacazette

Ramsey — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 4, 2018 MP Anna Soubry did try to cheer up Morgan however, pointing out when Arsenal pulled one back via Pierre-Emerick Aubemayang. It was not very effective.

Not for the first time, the hashtag #WengerOut was trending from tens of thousands of tweets.

#WengerOut !!? oooh noo, this is the 12th year in a row am saying this !! — Amos Arteta Jumah (@FinallyAmolito) March 4, 2018 If Wenger is still coach by this time tomorrow after this Brighton 2-1 Arsenal loss I’m going become a Tottenham supporter #WengerOut #PlonNbc — Joseph (@Gunnersjoe) March 4, 2018 I'm sure #wengerout is the oldest and most used Hashtag on twitter 😂 — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) March 4, 2018

Press Association