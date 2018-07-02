Piers Morgan and Brian Cox are intensely debating the Big Bang theory on Twitter

It’s a question scientists have been trying to answer for decades – ever since Belgian astrophysicist and priest Georges Lemaitre first noted in 1927 that our expanding universe could be traced back in time to an originating single point.

Now it appears GMB presenter Piers Morgan has waded into this existential debate, after posting his views on Twitter.

Atheists can never say what was there before the Big Bang.

They just say 'nothing' but they can't explain what 'nothing' actually is.

No human brain can, which is why I believe in something that has superior powers to the human brain. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 1, 2018

He wanted to know why atheists – those who do not believe in the existence of God or gods – could not explain why there was nothing before the Big Bang and what this so-called “nothing” exactly is.

According to Morgan, the fact that humans cannot explain what existed before the universe points to “something that has superior powers to the human brain”.

His tweet caught the attention of physicist and science communicator Brian Cox.

If you mean the Hot Big Bang then there may have been a period of rapid expansion before known as inflation. This theory is able to account for observed features of the universe, including the CMB power spectrum and the flatness and horizon problems. — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) July 1, 2018

Cox’s response is based on a modified explanation of the Big Bang theory known as the inflation theory, which states the universe expanded rapidly shortly after it was created.

The evidence supporting the inflation theory includes the existence of the cosmic microwave background radiation (CMBR) – which is thought to be the heat left over from the original explosion.

It also offers an explanation to the horizon problem – which is that no matter which direction you look in the universe, you see basically the same thing – and the flatness problem, where the universe appears to have a flat geometry.

OK, but that still doesn’t explain what ‘nothing’ is? What was there before ‘inflation’? https://t.co/xKLLME41Tp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2018

When challenged by Morgan to explain what existed before inflation and the Big Bang, Cox pointed out the answer is still not known.

That the Universe could simply exist, and yet not be eternal, is not a trivial statement; as far as we can tell the total energy of the Universe is zero! This is from observation coupled with Einstein’s GR. That means physical law is compatible with Universe having a beginning. — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) July 2, 2018

Soon other famous faces joined in to share their thoughts, some siding with science and others speaking in favour of faith.

If there's superior being. Can you explain why it allowed/s the atrocities human suffering,disaster in the world . With a multitude of religions all preying to God which one is right who is the right/real god ? Sorry mate i go with the scientific explanation @gmb @piersmorgan https://t.co/JsTNoCvljf — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) July 2, 2018

My average intelligence 11-year-old would ask: then what came before *that* superior something? A more superior something? If theism is your answer to “what came before the Big Bang?”, then you need an infinite Russian doll of ever superior gods. https://t.co/TwrmGylxjS — Tim Minchin (@timminchin) July 2, 2018

Even with faith we can’t say either - that’s the magic - to believe in a source of love takes a step of ‘faith’. & it is impossible to describe the power of faith until it is experienced. Like describing swimming or ice cream! https://t.co/MaOIjSMbaV — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 1, 2018

It’s called belief. We believe. That’s it. You have no better explanation, in fact your theory is more far-fetched than mine. — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) July 1, 2018

It’s unlikely we will have an answer to this anytime soon but it certainly made some people’s day…

Piers Morgan grappling with the nature of existence, on a Monday morning, is giving me life. https://t.co/8ywMyKDnHN — Benjamin Cook (@benjamin_cook) July 2, 2018

My Twitter week has begun by witnessing a debate between Piers Morgan and Professor Brian Cox over what existed prior to the Big Bang.

How has yours started? — Vinnie Shaw (@TheShaw2009) July 2, 2018

Piers Morgan and Alan Sugar debating the origins of all life on a Monday morning. How is twitter still free? https://t.co/rB9RVslaGu — Adam Bennett (@Adam_Bennett93) July 2, 2018

Press Association