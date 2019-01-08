News And Finally

Tuesday 8 January 2019

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responds perfectly to winning Arsenal player award

Gunners fans loved his honest response.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had the perfect response after being named Arsenal’s player of the month for December.

The Gabon striker won the award on the back of a month which saw him contribute five goals and two assists in eight games.

The month as a whole was somewhat mixed for the Gunners, featuring the high of a 4-2 victory over north London rivals Tottenham – as well as a 5-1 loss to Premier League leaders Liverpool.

And the 29-year-old was very frank in his assessment of how the month went.

The honest assessment was a big hit with Arsenal fans online.

They’ll be hoping for more goals from Aubameyang when the Gunners face West Ham on Saturday.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News