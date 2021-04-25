| 7.6°C Dublin

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and family feed tigers at zoo

The Arsenal skipper and his wife and children also fed camels at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

By Alistair Mason, PA

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was out and about on Saturday as he spent the day feeding tigers with his family.

The 31-year-old has been out of action lately having contracted malaria while on international duty with Gabon last month.

He appeared to be in good spirits as he took a trip to Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, with his family.

Pictures and video released by the park show Aubameyang feeding Amur tigers and Bactrian camels with his wife and children.

Aubameyang missed Friday night’s game against Everton, which Arsenal lost 1-0, but manager Mikel Arteta said last week he hopes the forward will be back in action before the end of the season.

On Sunday he posted a picture on his Instagram Story of himself in the gym, with the caption: “Working hard tho”

Paradise Wildlife Park, previously known as Broxbourne Zoo, is a family-run park which is home to more than 800 animals.

