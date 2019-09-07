Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott surprise queuing Fleabag fans with G&Ts

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and “Hot Priest” Andrew Scott surprised Fleabag fans by handing out cans of gin and tonic to people queuing for tickets to the stage show at 6am on Saturday.

People had lined up outside the box office as early as 5am hoping to secure tickets for the sold-out show, which is written by and stars Waller-Bridge as the title character.

One woman in the queue named Alexei filmed the pair as they made their way down the line, handing out drinks.

She told the PA news agency she arrived just before 6am, and added: “There were already 11 people there waiting. There were many more people joining the queue.

“Just before the box office opened, Andrew Scott came out followed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge carrying boxes of M&S G&T giving them away to everyone in the queue.

“No-one could believe it was actually happening. Phoebe Waller-Bridge thanked everyone for waiting for hours and said that she hoped people would get tickets and will enjoy the show.

“Andrew was carrying slim-line G&T whilst PWB (Waller-Bridge) had the ‘full fat one’ as she said. It was a huge surprise to everyone and was very nice of them.

“Everyone was in shock.”

The drinks reference a scene in the show where the characters played by Waller-Bridge and Scott drink them.

Photos from the drinks being handed out were later used by Marks and Spencer, which wrote on its Instagram page: “This is not just any G&T… This is a G&T handed out to fans by ‘hot priest’ Andrew Scott and Phoebe Waller-Bridge!”

While Scott is not in the stage version of Fleabag, he starred alongside Waller-Bridge as an Irish priest whose vow of celibacy is temporarily compromised by her character.

PA Media