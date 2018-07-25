Phillies fan makes incredible one-handed baseball catch while holding a baby

Professional baseball players often make catching look easy – but they don’t have to do it with a baby in one arm.

Professional baseball players often make catching look easy – but they don’t have to do it with a baby in one arm.

One Philadelphia Phillies fan did exactly that. During the LA Dodgers’ 7-6 win over the Phillies, a Maikel Franco home run made its way to the supporter in the crowd at the bottom of the ninth.

And with just one arm free, that fan made the grab of a lifetime.

The supporter went with one hand and grabbed the ball with a number of other fans attempting to make the catch, baby watching on from his other arm.

The Phillies supporter isn’t the first person to make a catch at a ball game with a baby on their person, however.

Someone get these guys a babysitter so they can make use of their obvious talents on the field.

Press Association