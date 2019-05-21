News And Finally

Tuesday 21 May 2019

Philippines lightning strike captured in dramatic mobile phone pictures

The amateur photos caught the moment a massive bolt of lightning hit Mandaluyong, near the capital Manila.

The photo shows lightning striking a building in the Philippines (Nathan Daniel Sison/PA)
The photo shows lightning striking a building in the Philippines (Nathan Daniel Sison/PA)

By Press Association reporter

An amateur photographer’s remarkable pictures have captured the moment a bolt of lightning struck during a heavy storm in the Philippines.

The moment was captured on a mobile phone by university professor Nathan Daniel Sison as he looked out of his apartment in Mandaluyong, near the capital Manila.

The lightning bolt strike in Mandaluyong, Philippines (Nathan Daniel Sison/PA)

Mr Sison told the Press Association: “It was taken unintentionally. I was just snapping the view.”

A flash after the lightning bolt struck (Nathan Daniel Sison/PA)

Only moments before, Mr Sison had captured an image showing the sunset when it “suddenly rained”.

This photo was taken just moments before the lightning strike (Nathan Daniel Sison/PA)

The subsequent pictures, taken at 7pm local time on Tuesday, showed the bolt striking a building before creating a dramatic flash.

