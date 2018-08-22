Barnum’s Animals Crackers has freed the animals on its boxes after a campaign by Peta.

Barnum’s Animals Crackers has freed the animals on its boxes after a campaign by Peta.

Peta campaigned to free animals on a box of crackers and people are not happy

The animal rights group called for manufacturer Nabisco to change its design, which for more than 100 years featured lions, elephants and gorillas in circus cages.

Big victories can come in small packages!



THANK YOU, Nabisco 🦁❤️ After working with PETA, their new box for Barnum's Animals Crackers perfectly reflects that our society no longer tolerates the caging and chaining of animals for the circus. https://t.co/TZfQDPTand pic.twitter.com/5L9i8W1DMq — PETA 🐳🐬 (@peta) August 21, 2018

But not everyone is celebrating the news, with many expressing outrage on Twitter.

Oh thank God! I was so worried about these fictional animals in their fictional cages. Now they're free to roam the fictional plains, where the fictional lion can tear the fictional zebra to shreds. https://t.co/itSruI7Kia — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) August 21, 2018

Nabisco yields to PETA’s request, takes animals out of their cages — ON BOXES OF ANIMAL CRACKERS. pic.twitter.com/gBXpBG3eeC — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 21, 2018

How much of a loser do you have to be to get mad about caged animals on the box of animal crackers? — Dan Zeleniak (@imdanzeleniak) August 21, 2018

@peta Seriously it is just a box of Animal Crackers. Don't you have better thinks to do than complain about this? — Jason Stark (@jstark20) August 21, 2018

Others welcomed the move.

After more than 100 yrs, the animals on Barnum's Animal Crackers box have been released from circus cages. I'm grateful for any sign that attitudes abt animals in entertainment are changing. (And it's nice that these cookies are accidently #vegan. :) https://t.co/mbTKaLq7oD pic.twitter.com/r8HW1EoNm3 — Ginny Kisch Messina (@TheVeganRD) August 21, 2018

Love this! They're Free!

Hey @SeaWorld & the rest of Captivity Industry–this is a #teachablemoment. Try to Learn.

“The new box perfectly reflects that our society no longer tolerates caging & chaining exotic animals for circus shows." #Blackfishhttps://t.co/VySCH1fXfc — Kimberly Ventre (@KimberlyVentre) August 21, 2018

And some people suggested that everyone needs to calm down.

With all the big news today, I’m surprised by the intensity of comments regarding the redesigned animal crackers box. — Brett Johnson (@brettdale) August 22, 2018

The crackers have been manufactured for more than a century and the name Barnum’s Animals Crackers evokes the famous Barnum and Bailey Circus.

Peta said in a statement: “Peta is celebrating this redesign just as we’ve celebrated the closure of Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus and an end to the use of wild animals in many other circuses.”

Press Association