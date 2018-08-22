News And Finally

Wednesday 22 August 2018

Peta campaigned to free animals on a box of crackers and people are not happy

The animal rights group said the new box ‘perfectly reflects that our society no longer tolerates the caging and chaining of animals for the circus’.

The crackers have been manufactured for more than a century (bhofack2/Getty)
By Rachael Burnett, Press Association

Barnum’s Animals Crackers has freed the animals on its boxes after a campaign by Peta.

The animal rights group called for manufacturer Nabisco to change its design, which for more than 100 years featured lions, elephants and gorillas in circus cages.

But not everyone is celebrating the news, with many expressing outrage on Twitter.

Others welcomed the move.

And some people suggested that everyone needs to calm down.

The crackers have been manufactured for more than a century and the name Barnum’s Animals Crackers evokes the famous Barnum and Bailey Circus.

Peta said in a statement: “Peta is celebrating this redesign just as we’ve celebrated the closure of Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus and an end to the use of wild animals in many other circuses.”

Press Association

