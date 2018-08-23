Pet owners celebrate partially sighted pooches on International Blind Dogs Day

Dog lovers are celebrating the second annual International Blind Dog Day.

Dog lovers are celebrating the second annual International Blind Dog Day.

The day was launched last year by blind jack russell and Instagram star Shampoo “Shammy” Horne.

The intrepid terrier uses his page to share tips on caring for blind dogs.

Dozens of pet owners weighed in with photos of their beloved blind canines.

Dr Claire O’Callaghan shared a snap of her dog Obi.

She tweeted: “Today is #InternationalBlindDogDay – a celebration of the amazing things that blind dogs can do & how wonderful they are. So here’s my little Obi.

“Obi is partially sighted – blind in one eye & v.limited vision in the other, but he’s a happy, spoiled pooch & enjoys life fully.”

Today is #InternationalBlindDogDay - a celebration of the amazing things that blind dogs can do & how wonderful they are. So here’s my little Obi. Obi is partially sighted - blind in one eye & v. limited vision in the other, but he’s a happy, spoiled pooch & enjoys life fully 💖 pic.twitter.com/BbNAqpe0q6 — Dr Claire O'Callaghan (@drclaireocall) August 23, 2018

Boo – a French bull dog – also got involved.

French bull dogs can be prone to eye problems because they are bred to have flat faces and protruding eyes.

Instagrammer Furgeld’s owner posted snaps of the yorkie-cross enjoying a bike ride in a basket.

Furgeld’s motto is “No eyes, no limits.”

A number charities use August 23 to highlight how a adopting a blind dog can change your life.

A blind lurcher-collie cross was rechristened “Hope” by her new family after she helped their teenage daughter overcome her depression.

Neil and Debbie Barker, from Derby, adopted the dog, originally named Lexie, from the RSPCA to help their 18-year-old daughter Emma who has Asperger’s Syndrome.

Emma said: “Hope’s made my life better because it’s a reason to get up in the morning. It’s a reason to achieve things in life because, if she can do it, then I can do it,” she said.

Charity Bind Dog Rescue UK used the day to try and find a home for Fica who was found on the streets trying to fend for himself.

Press Association