Pep Guardiola playing golf instead of watching Man United game is reminiscent of Sir Alex Ferguson

United’s 1-0 defeat saw City seal the title without kicking a ball, leaving them 16 points clear at the top with five games remaining on a total of 87. The most United can now reach is 86.

Like the Man City boss, the former United manager was on a golf course when the Red Devils’ clinched their first Premier League title following Oldham’s victory at Aston Villa in May 1993.

In 1992 Fergie's first title which came with a victory for relegation threatened Oldham at Aston Villa.

He was playing with his son when a club member came running onto the course to tell him he was league champion.

By completing the job after 33 games, City have emulated the achievement of United – who secured the crown with the same number of matches to spare in 2001.