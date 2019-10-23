People’s Friend steps back in time to serve up quirky Christmas dinner ideas

The People’s Friend is publishing a Christmas cookery book containing recipes from throughout its history.

The quirky collection in 150 Years of Christmas Cookery has been published to show how much times have changed since the magazine’s first edition in January 1869.

One recipe found in the book is for fish and custard, which is said to date back to 1894.

There are also soup recipes ranging from the ordinary, such as tomato, kidney, oxtail and lentil, to the less orthodox like vegetable and yoghurt.

Angela Gilchrist, editor-in-chief of The People’s Friend, said: “It offers an absolutely fascinating insight into how the domestic lives of women have changed over the past 150 years and it’s a lot of fun to read, too.

“Some of the recipes we’ve included are best described as quirky – they may be a little challenging to modern tastes.

“But they are all an intriguing reflection of the times in which they originated.”

She added: “When we were compiling the book, what struck me most was how physically demanding preparing a meal once was – and how much time was involved in even the seemingly simple act of making a pot of soup.

“I am in awe of those hard-working resourceful women through the decades who kept their families fed and nourished, often in the most trying of circumstances and without any of the mod cons we take for granted today.”

The 150 Years of Christmas Cookery book is available from The People’s Friend online.

