People who have had their hearing restored are sharing what sounds shocked them

Independent.ie

We’ve all watched those heartwarming videos of people hearing for the first time thanks to a cochlear implant or hearing aid.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/people-who-have-had-their-hearing-restored-are-sharing-what-sounds-shocked-them-36938758.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36938745.ece/4029b/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_c3b91539-3c97-4bb0-bb38-2f656059c5d9_1