All good things must come to an end and for many people the Christmas break came to a screeching standstill on Thursday.

People were heading back to work today and they were not happy about it

With the taste of the Boxing Day leftovers still in their mouths, a chunk of the workforce were donning their brand-new winter jumpers and venturing out in the world to do their jobs.

Back to work, and I've not started the cheeseboard yet. This should be illegal. #backtowork pic.twitter.com/vuejXjL818 — Gavin R Iball (@IBALL1977) December 27, 2018

For some, there was a realisation they may not have planned their Christmas break as well as others.

I'm #backtowork but everyone else is asleep. They booked the week off, like sensible people. — James Stevenson (@bombalaya) December 27, 2018

That feeling when you wish you'd taken time off work and there's a lack of #ThursdayMotivation #backtowork #Norfolk pic.twitter.com/ty7RNZDekL — Dawn Maidstone (@DawnLou_m) December 27, 2018

For others, their days were hit with unexpected issues.

Got to work and the buildings still closed because nobody told security we were back in today #BackToWork pic.twitter.com/RBiMIqJyo0 — SamK (@ElderlyGoose) December 27, 2018

For many, it was a moment to reacquaint themselves with basic information, like the days of the week.

Anyone #backtowork today? Can anyone even tell me what day it is today? pic.twitter.com/IKxpker5EJ — Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) December 27, 2018

And even for those who didn’t have an actual office to go to, it was time to switch the brain from party time to business.

I did no work for 72 hours and now the academic guilt is sneaking up behind me. #phdlife #backtowork — Misty Thomas, M.A (@Misty_Lila) December 26, 2018

Still, at least there were some grateful souls out there spreading the love.

To all the heroes going #backtowork today so your colleagues can have a bit more time off... pic.twitter.com/yDe6zPUCna — Abhi Gupta (@TheAbhiG) December 27, 2018

My thoughts go out to everybody going #backtowork today. Also me: pic.twitter.com/PUqaWLA8Bi — AT (@photofan9000) December 27, 2018

And for anyone feeling too sorry for themselves, it was worth remembering that some people had been at work over Christmas.

#backtowork tweets!? we never left. lots of love, the emergency services & nhs. pic.twitter.com/afEI8dS1jM — cj (@trauma_mouse) December 27, 2018

Only two days until the weekend…

