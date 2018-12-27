People were heading back to work today and they were not happy about it
Pesky reality is impinging on people’s lives again.
All good things must come to an end and for many people the Christmas break came to a screeching standstill on Thursday.
With the taste of the Boxing Day leftovers still in their mouths, a chunk of the workforce were donning their brand-new winter jumpers and venturing out in the world to do their jobs.
Back to work, and I've not started the cheeseboard yet. This should be illegal. #backtowork pic.twitter.com/vuejXjL818— Gavin R Iball (@IBALL1977) December 27, 2018
But I don't want to......😢😢😢#backtowork pic.twitter.com/a430jC16uY— Lady Louise (@Louise_Barnaby) December 27, 2018
For some, there was a realisation they may not have planned their Christmas break as well as others.
I'm #backtowork but everyone else is asleep. They booked the week off, like sensible people.— James Stevenson (@bombalaya) December 27, 2018
That feeling when you wish you'd taken time off work and there's a lack of #ThursdayMotivation #backtowork #Norfolk pic.twitter.com/ty7RNZDekL— Dawn Maidstone (@DawnLou_m) December 27, 2018
For others, their days were hit with unexpected issues.
Got to work and the buildings still closed because nobody told security we were back in today #BackToWork pic.twitter.com/RBiMIqJyo0— SamK (@ElderlyGoose) December 27, 2018
For many, it was a moment to reacquaint themselves with basic information, like the days of the week.
Anyone #backtowork today? Can anyone even tell me what day it is today? pic.twitter.com/IKxpker5EJ— Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) December 27, 2018
And even for those who didn’t have an actual office to go to, it was time to switch the brain from party time to business.
I did no work for 72 hours and now the academic guilt is sneaking up behind me. #phdlife #backtowork— Misty Thomas, M.A (@Misty_Lila) December 26, 2018
Still, at least there were some grateful souls out there spreading the love.
To all the heroes going #backtowork today so your colleagues can have a bit more time off... pic.twitter.com/yDe6zPUCna— Abhi Gupta (@TheAbhiG) December 27, 2018
My thoughts go out to everybody going #backtowork today. Also me: pic.twitter.com/PUqaWLA8Bi— AT (@photofan9000) December 27, 2018
And for anyone feeling too sorry for themselves, it was worth remembering that some people had been at work over Christmas.
#backtowork tweets!? we never left. lots of love, the emergency services & nhs. pic.twitter.com/afEI8dS1jM— cj (@trauma_mouse) December 27, 2018
Only two days until the weekend…
Press Association