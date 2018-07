People share the one small thing they did that made life infinitely better

Independent.ie

You don’t have to make drastic changes in order to improve the quality of your life.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/people-share-the-one-small-thing-they-did-that-made-life-infinitely-better-37165290.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article37165260.ece/27904/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_41921de6-34be-469e-9474-14e7ee443198_1