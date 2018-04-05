People rally behind coffee-loving lizard who is a regular in a Florida convenience shop

Kristen Arnett, a writer from Florida, has gone viral for making friends with a coffee-loving lizard in her local convenience shop.

When Arnett tweeted that she had seen a lizard next to the coffee maker in 7-Eleven, an employee reassured her that he was in fact a regular at the shop, and his name is Marvin.

this morning at 7-eleven i saw a lizard next to the coffee maker and the cashier said "no worries that's just marvin, he likes the smell" — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) April 2, 2018

7-Eleven spotted the original tweet, saying that they wanted to check up on the store and see if Marvin was there, but like any loyal friend, Arnett refused to snitch on him.