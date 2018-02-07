News And Finally

Wednesday 7 February 2018

People making puns from name of Kylie Jenner’s baby and we’re here for it

‘It’s Stormi in North Chicago with a little bit of Reign.’

Kylie Jenner (Aurore Marechal/Press Association)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Fans of Kylie Jenner have been waiting with baited breath for the announcement of her new daughter’s name, and were not disappointed by the reveal.

Kylie announced in an adorable Instagram post that her child will be named Stormi Webster.

The reality TV star had been keeping her pregnancy away from the public eye, refusing to confirm the news to fans, but on Sunday revealed that her daughter had been born on February 1.

Stormi’s father is rapper Travis Scott.

stormi webster 👼🏽

In true Kardashian style, the new baby immediately became a meme, with fans taking to Twitter to make jokes about her unusual name.

Social media users have been comparing Stormi’s name with the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner family clan, creating stories including all of the children, including North, Chicago, and Dream.

Many were, inevitably, weather-related.

Some were more concise than others.

Some amounted to pretty talented flash fiction.

There are even stories of epic novel standard.

Some left room for Khloe’s baby name, which is yet to be announced.

But whatever you think of the new name, baby Stormi is certainly adorable.

