People making puns from name of Kylie Jenner’s baby and we’re here for it

Independent.ie

Fans of Kylie Jenner have been waiting with baited breath for the announcement of her new daughter’s name, and were not disappointed by the reveal.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/people-making-puns-from-name-of-kylie-jenners-baby-and-were-here-for-it-36578298.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36578288.ece/06cd8/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_924e417f-654b-48d9-a9f0-18bf33ad6503_1