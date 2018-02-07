People making puns from name of Kylie Jenner’s baby and we’re here for it
‘It’s Stormi in North Chicago with a little bit of Reign.’
Fans of Kylie Jenner have been waiting with baited breath for the announcement of her new daughter’s name, and were not disappointed by the reveal.
Kylie announced in an adorable Instagram post that her child will be named Stormi Webster.
The reality TV star had been keeping her pregnancy away from the public eye, refusing to confirm the news to fans, but on Sunday revealed that her daughter had been born on February 1.
Stormi’s father is rapper Travis Scott.
In true Kardashian style, the new baby immediately became a meme, with fans taking to Twitter to make jokes about her unusual name.
Social media users have been comparing Stormi’s name with the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner family clan, creating stories including all of the children, including North, Chicago, and Dream.
Many were, inevitably, weather-related.
why are the Kardashian babies sounding like a weather forecast: it’s Stormi in North Chicago with a little bit of Reign— Andrew Kanatsky (@AndrewKanatsky) February 6, 2018
My favorite so far: “It’s going to be extremely Stormi in Chicago tonight with Reign coming in from the North West. It will take a Saint to get us out of this mess, we can only Dream it will get better.”— Katie (@kittyylee) February 7, 2018
Some were more concise than others.
I had a DREAM last night that my SAINT of a friend PENELOPE was holding out a MASON jar catching REIGN coming from the NORTH WEST side of CHICAGO. Guess it was a STORMI night...— stefani (@iiordanou) February 6, 2018
Somebody just said:— Deborah Hannigan MUA (@debzinarue) February 7, 2018
It will be STORMI with the chance of REIGN in the NORTH of CHICAGO
Turns out it was a DREAM😁@KylieJenner #babynames
Some amounted to pretty talented flash fiction.
I had a Dream that it was going to be extremely Stormi with heavy Reigh on the North side of Chicago. Only a Saint can save you.— thara (@TharaMendoza) February 6, 2018
There are even stories of epic novel standard.
Siblings named Penelope and Mason had a Dream in which they saw a Saint who told them that it’s going to be Stormi in North and West Chicago tomorrow. Their Reign has just began. 😂✌🏻 #kyliejenner pic.twitter.com/K1yse9jTyD— Petar Jenner (@petarjv) February 6, 2018
Some left room for Khloe’s baby name, which is yet to be announced.
One Stormi night, Penelope stayed up too late eating jelly beans from a Mason jar. When she finally fell asleep she had a colorful Dream. Where she met a magical Saint who had Reign over all of North Chicago. He declared it [khloe's baby name] day.— Jaz Jillette🦄 (@jazjillette) February 7, 2018
But whatever you think of the new name, baby Stormi is certainly adorable.
I’m actually in love w/ Stormi, her name is so cute & she’s so precious 😢💛— ebs (@ebss_00) February 6, 2018
